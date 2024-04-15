Help Name Washington’s New Apple Variety

Washington has created a new apple and now, it's time to give it a name.

WA 64 is an attractive pink blushed apple with outstanding eating quality, being both firm and tasty. WA 64 is a Washington State University (WSU) apple release that originated from a cross between Honeycrisp and Cripps Pink (aka Pink Lady®) that was made in 1998 at the Wenatchee Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center. The apple is small to medium, and round with 40 to 70% of the surface covered with a pink blush over a yellow background. It colors well if exposed to direct light.

The new apple variety won't be available in grocery stores until 2029.

While the fruit won't be available to consumers for a few years, the time is now to name the new, firm, tasty apple. The apple will be grown exclusively in Washington for the next 10 years. Apples are Washington's #1 crop. 5 of the healthiest apple varieties are grown in Washington.

WSU is hosting a contest to give the new apple variety an official name.

All U.S. residents 18 years and older are eligible to submit a name idea into the contest.

The winner of the contest will receive a number of items, including:

A charcuterie board engraved with the contest-winning name suggestion

A gift box of WA 64 apples

A 30 oz. can of Cougar Gold Cheese from the WSU Creamery

A 4.8 oz. shaker of WSU Everything Spice Rub, and a 4.8 oz shaker of WSU Espresso Spice Rub from the WSU Meats Lab

A WSU coffee cup

A WSU water bottle

Entries will be accepted electronically until May 5th, 2024. Good luck!

