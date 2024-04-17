Oldest Elementary School in Washington State is Amazing

The Oldest Elementary School In Washington State Is Still Open And Operating

My elementary school was in Asotin Washington and I wish our building was as cool as the longest operational elementary school in Washington State.

Take A Peek Inside The Oldest Elementary School In Washington State

As a kid, sometimes you don't realize that you are a part of storied history. The story of Wilkeson School is pretty interesting to say the least.

Nestled in the town of Wilkeson, Washington stands the iconic Wilkeson School - a historic elementary school building.

Built in 1912, this school holds the title of being the oldest elementary school still in operation in Washington.

credit: facebook-wilkeson elementary credit: facebook-wilkeson elementary loading...

The story of Wilkeson School dates back to the late 1800s when Samuel Wilkeson discovered coal and sandstone deposits in the area during a railroad expedition.

This discovery led to the development of a railroad line and eventually, the establishment of the town of Wilkeson.

The construction of the school in 1912 was funded by bonds issued by the school district, and it initially served students from grades one to eight.

facebook: wilkeson school facebook: wilkeson school loading...

One interesting event in the school's history occurred in 1913 when a student sued the principal for whipping him.

After two trials, the principal was acquitted.

Despite facing closure in 1971 due to a levy defeat, the school managed to reopen at an unknown date and underwent internal renovations in recent years.

By Joe Mabel, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=18323312 By Joe Mabel, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=18323312 loading...

Get our free mobile app

The architectural beauty of Wilkeson School is undeniable. The two-story sandstone building with a full basement exudes classical charm and elegance.

The front facade features two grand entrances flanked by columns and a central cupola adorned with a bell tower covered in copper.

Wilkeson School's inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976 further solidifies its status as one of those hidden gems right here in Washington State.

So if you ever get to the little town of Wilkeson, drive by this amazing school that's still operational after all these years. It's amazing.

6 Of Washington State's "Coolest" Streets You Must Visit Want to check out some "cool" streets in Washington? Seattle, Dayton, and Walla Walla are just a few places you must visit in the Evergreen state. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals