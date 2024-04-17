Kennewick Fire Turns Out to Be More Than First Thought

Tuesday afternoon Kennewick Fire Department was dispatched to 1321 S Cascade St for what was originally described as a vehicle fire. On the way to the scene, more information was received and the situation was upgraded to a recreational vehicle fire. There was still more to be revealed when KFD arrived.

After believing it was a recreational vehicle ablaze, additional resources were called. Eight minutes after being dispatched, KFD arrived and saw fire and smoke coming not from the RV, but from the nearby manufactured home. The home was near the RV as well as other outbuildings on the property.

Firefighters immediately hit the home with water from the outside while others on the crew began checking to see if anyone was inside. Fortunately no one and no pets were inside and they determined the manufactured home was a total loss.

KFD got things under control in less than 30 minutes. They had assistance from Franklin County Fire District #3 who brought a water tender due to limited fire hydrant access close to the property. The Benton PUD also helped by securing electric utilities. No one was injured.

Investigators believe the fire started due to outdoor burning on site. KFD advises checking rules and regulations regarding outdoor burning at https://bentoncleanair.org/burning/outdoor-burning. You are strongly encouraged to practice fire safety as temperatures will soon increase and vegetation starts drying out.