If you Visit This Small Area in Washington State, You’ll Need a Passport. Here’s Why

Washington, for the most part, is pretty accessable to all. Sure, there are a few mountain passes to consider but we're one of the few states that has forest, desert, rivers, lakes, hiking trails, mountains and beaches with an entire ocean next to it. There is one small part of Washington that if you plan on visit, you'll need your passport. Do you know where it is?

Let's have a look. See if you can find it.

Google Google loading...

If you can't find it from here I'll point it out.

Google Google loading...

It's super small, I know. Barely visible from this larger map so we can zoom in.

Google Google loading...

The beautiful Port Roberts. Home of a bunch of docked boats and a nice park. Though this kinda sticks out from Canada it's still within Washington borders so if you were to drive here for a picnic you'd need your passport to cover over to Canada first, then take a left turn to get here. It's not super far away from the Canadian border from where you'd drive in.

Just a fun piece of Wahsington trivia.

LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today Stacker , set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans , Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.

LOOK: Route 66’s quirkiest and most wonderful attractions state by state Stacker compiled a list of 50 attractions--state by state--to see along the drive, drawing on information from historic sites, news stories, Roadside America , and the National Park Service. Keep reading to discover where travelers can get their kicks on Route 66.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.



LET'S GO: The most popular historic sites in America

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State