Hundreds of Acres Burned in Soap Lake Fire

UPDATE: All evacuation orders have been lifted for the fire.

(Soap Lake, WA) -- A fire burning near Soap Lake is not under control. The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the blaze is burning in heavy fuel and is wind driven. The fire is said to be at least 300 acres. Around 50 structures are at risk. No injuries reported.

Level 3 evacuation notices in place for:

--Adrian Road between SR28 and Road 20-NE --21000 block of Road D.5-NE --2400 block of Road 20.8-NE --Road D.5-NE/Road 20.6-NE --Road D.5-NE/Road 20.6-NE