More Than 200,000 Washingtonians Could Lose Internet in May

As May approaches, some Washington State residents may lose their internet service.



200,000 Washingtonians who are part of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), their access to affordable internet is at risk.

What Is The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) In Washington State?

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) was created to provide eligible households with a discount on their internet service, making it more affordable for low-income families.

This program offers a discount of up to $30 per month towards internet service and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal Lands.

Additionally, eligible households can receive a one-time discount of up to $100 towards the purchase of a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating internet companies.

Why Is The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) In Washington State Ending?

Unfortunately, the funding initially allocated for the ACP is running out. Without additional funding from Congress, April 2024 will be the last month that ACP households receive the full discount they have been receiving.

In May 2024, these households may only receive a partial discount. And without further funding after May 2024, the ACP will come to an end entirely, leaving these households without the benefit.

As part of the wind-down process, internet companies are required to send three separate notices to ACP households about the program ending and how it will impact their bills and service.

These notices must be sent in writing and in a manner accessible to persons with disabilities. It is crucial that these households are informed about these changes so they can make necessary arrangements.

What Other Options For The Affordable Connectivity Program In Washington State?

The good news is that ACP households may also be eligible for the FCC's Lifeline program, which offers up to $9.25 a month off phone, internet, or bundled phone and internet services (up to $34.25 if you live on qualifying Tribal lands).

Not all ACP recipients will qualify for Lifeline and not all ACP internet companies participate in the Lifeline Program. To learn more and apply, visit lifelinesupport.org.

