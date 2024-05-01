You’ll Be Surprised by the Snobbiest Place in Washington State

The Snobbiest Place In Washington State Isn't Seattle

You might think Seattle would be the snobbiest place in Washington State but you'd be surprised that Seattle didn't make our list of snobbiest places.

Have You Ever Heard Of The Seattle Freeze? Is It A Real Thing?

You might have heard of the Seattle Freeze where those who move to Seattle are greeted with a frosty reception. I often think of the TV show Fraizer and Niles for my Washington State snob fix.

When I first moved to the Tri-Cities in 2007, a lot of people told me that Richland was the place for the snobs but luckily I haven't experienced that living here in all my years.

Thanks to a recent survey conducted by roadsnacks.net, by analyzing factors such as expensive homes, high incomes, and educated populations, the snobbiest place in Washington has finally been determined and it's not Seattle but close by to the Emerald City.

canva canva loading...

After examining 121 of Washington's most populous areas with over 5,000 residents, Mercer Island emerged as the top contender for the title of the snobbiest place in Washington State.

With a high median household income and a significant percentage of residents holding advanced degrees, it's no surprise that Mercer Island claimed the number one spot on this list.

Get our free mobile app

In addition to its impressive wealth and educational attainment levels, Mercer Island is also home to some of the most expensive real estate in Washington State.

The median home value on Mercer Island far exceeds that of many other cities in the state, making it a desirable destination for those seeking luxury living and prestige.

Mercer Island House - Back View by the Dock Shawn via Airbnb.com loading...

From waterfront mansions to sprawling estates, Mercer Island offers a lavish lifestyle that caters to its discerning residents.

Lacey V Morrow Bridge credit: goggle street view maps loading...

While some may view this label negatively, others appreciate Mercer Island for its high quality of life and luxurious lifestyle offerings.

Whether you agree with this ranking or not, there's no denying that Mercer Island stands out as a unique destination within Washington State where wealth meets sophistication.

You can read more about the 10 snobbiest cities in Washington State here.

6 Of Washington State's "Coolest" Streets You Must Visit Want to check out some "cool" streets in Washington? Seattle, Dayton, and Walla Walla are just a few places you must visit in the Evergreen state. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals