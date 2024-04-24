Who Recalls Washington State’s Most Famous Eclipse?

Retrospective Glimpses: Remembering Washington State's Historic Eclipse of 1979

We just had a solar eclipse on April 8th but do you recall Washington State's most famous eclipse?



Legacy Echoes: The Collective Memory of Washington State's Iconic '79 Eclipse

As a kid, I remember the excitement and wonder surrounding the solar eclipse in 1979

The cool thing is Washington was in the path of totality and we made eclipse glasses in my 3rd grade class.

I recall using a box that had tin foil in it to make viewing glasses for the eclipse and I thought it was cool to see the eclipse through my box but I will say it wasn't perfect but it does make for a great memory.

Do you recall?

If you missed it, the solar eclipse of February 26, 1979, was a total solar eclipse that passed through the northwestern United States, including Washington State.

The path of totality stretched from Oregon to North Dakota, with Washington being one of the prime viewing locations.

In Washington State, cities like Seattle and Spokane experienced a partial solar eclipse, while areas like Goldendale and Walla Walla were within the path of totality. 10,000 tourists came from out of state to the Goldendale Observatory according to Wikipedia.

I will say it was weird that day as the temperature dropped, birds stopped chirping, and stars became visible in the sky. It was a surreal experience that left me in awe.

For many people in Washington State, including myself as a child at that time, the solar eclipse of February 26, 1979, remains a vivid memory.

Do you recall it, were you living in Washington or Oregon at the time? Let me know in the comments below.

