Fraud Suspect Uses Card to Buy Cartful of Alcohol
Know this guy? KPD would like to hear from you.
The Suspect used a stolen card to buy a LOT of alcohol
The incident occurred on February 13th, at around 6:04 PM. Kennewick Police did not specify the location but said this male suspect allegedly used a debit card "belonging to someone else" to purchase at least $300 worth of alcohol.
That's almost enough to fill a smaller cart. Anyone who may have information about this incident, who knows who this person is where they can be found, you're encouraged to call (509)-628-0333.
All leads can be confidential.
