UPDATE: The Franklin PUD says they have restored their website.

(Pasco, WA) -- Franklin PUD says their website is down until it says further notice. The Franklin PUD says it's aware of the issue and are trying to restore the service. In the meantime, if you need to make a payment, the PUD says they have several locations which can take money, including a kiosk at the the PUD office, 1411 West Clark Street in Pasco, and another kiosk at the HAPO Center off 6600 Burden Blvd. There's also drop boxes available.

Self-Serve Kiosks

PUD Office, 1411 West Clark Street, Pasco

HAPO Center, 6600 Burden Blvd, Pasco

Drop Boxes

PUD Office, 1411 West Clark Street, Pasco

Atomic Foods, 1212 North 4th Ave, Pasco

Wire Transfers

Fiesta Foods, 115 South 10th Ave, Pasco (Western Union)

Yokes Fresh Market, 4905 North Road 68, Pasco (Western Union}

Atomic Foods, 1212 North 4th Ave, Pasco (Western Union}

Walmart, 4820 North Road 68, Pasco (Moneygram)

