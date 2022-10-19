In 2012 Foodies began serving food from a pontoon boat named Floatin' Foodies up and down the Snake and Columbia Rivers for three years. In 2015 their first brick-and-mortar location was established in Historic Downtown Kennewick and just two years later, Foodies Too would open on the Parkade in Richland. But the Kennewick location suffered a significant setback and this was not pandemic related.

Photo: Michael McDonnal Photo: Michael McDonnal loading...

A fire broke out in the adjoining Cascade apartment building early in the morning on February 1st, 2022. It was not the blaze that pushed Foodies out, but rather the torrents of water that would cascade down through the entire restaurant. An order to vacate was issued by the city of Kennewick due to unsafe conditions. That would leave Foodies Too in Richland as the lone outlet for their fresh, fun flavorful cuisine. That will soon change.

Photo: Michael McDonnal Photo: Michael McDonnal loading...

Foodies on the River is taking shape in the City of Kennewick Columbia Park Golf Tri Plex building. The location is well known for its lovely patio in between the driving range and #1 tee with a sweeping view of the Columbia. Now a transformation is underway to make the inside just as inviting.

Photo: Michael McDonnal Photo: Michael McDonnal loading...

The one thing that won't change is Foodies' owner, Joanna Wilsons' commitment to provide a unique, fun and flavorful dinning experience to enjoy with family and friends.