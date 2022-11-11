Father Charged In Connection With Child Drowning in Richland Bathroom

(Richland, WA) -- New details into the case of a man accused of drowning his one-year-old child in a Richland hotel room's bathtub. This happened back on October 28. Both Richland Police and Fire got on scene at the Woodsprings Suites off Tapteal Drive and were able to restore the toddler's heartbeat. Authorities had the 1-year-old airlifted to Seattle for treatment, where they later died. 24-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez is now charged with 2nd Degree Manslaughter after, police say, the father had a pattern of neglect and recklessness. He was arrested back on November 3rd.

