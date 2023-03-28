Fatal Crash Shuts Down Highway 240 Westbound Early Tuesday

(WSP_Trooper Thorson Twitter) (WSP_Trooper Thorson Twitter) loading...

Not a lot of details yet, but Washington State Patrol is handling the investigation.

Fatal crash early Tuesday morning

The Kennewick Police Department and Washington State Patrol responded to an early morning crash on Highway 240.

According to Trooper Thorson of the WSP (Via Twitter):

"WSP is at the scene of a single vehicle, fatality collision on SR 240 westbound. W/B lanes are closed but should open within 30 min."

That report was posted shortly after 7 AM, the scene is now cleared.

According to KPD the crash happened, with a single car, westbound on Highway 240, it resulted in a temporary closure of the 240-395 interchange. According to reports, the car involved in the crash may have been stolen.

One confirmed fatality, no other information released yet. More updates are expected.