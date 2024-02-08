Another Tri-Cities High School Football player will take his talents to the next level.

Dylin McIntyre will move on from the Mid-Columbia Conference to play in the Big Sky Conference as a member of the University Idaho Vandals. The signing was confirmed by the Idaho Football social media page.

McIntyre's High School Career in Kennewick

The 6'2, 205-pound McIntyre played Defensive End and Tight End for the Kennewick Lions. He and his Lions teammates had a standout season as they finished 7-1 in the regular season and shared the Mid-Colorado Conference (MCC) Championship in a three-way tie.

McIntyre and the Kennewick squad also made the quarter-round of the 3A playoffs. The Lions would lose to the powerhouse Eastside Catholic team at a game in Memorial Stadium at the Seattle Center.

His Kennewick High School football coach, Randy Affholter, had great things to say about Idaho's latest commitment.

"Great kid!! He will be a great addition to the Idaho Football Program. I am sure he will find his way onto the field in the near future for them."

McIntyre Joins a Fellow Kennewick Lion on the Idaho Vandals

McIntyre will join a fellow teammate at Kennewick High School, Nathan Knapik, on the Vandal's squad. Knapik was named the MCC's Offensive Lineman of the Year and First-Team All-Conference on the offensive line in his junior and senior seasons. Knapik was also honored with the Second-Team All-Conference on the defensive line in his senior season.

University of Idaho Football

The University of Idaho Vandals is coming off a successful season in the Big Sky Conference in the NCAA's Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Vandals went 6-2 in the conference and finished second place behind the University of Montana. The University of Idaho had a deep playoff run before falling to the University of Albany in the FCS quarter-finals.