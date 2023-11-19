DUI Drivers Close GW Way In Richland For Several Hours
George Washington Way was closed for several hours due to drunk driver.
It happened early Sunday morning, as an officer responded to a report of a drunk driver. The reckless driver was speeding on George Washington Way when they clipped a car, lost control, and crashed into a utility pole near Jadwin Avenue.
The suspect and victim were both not injured in the crash. The officer conducted an investigation, and arrested the reckless driver for DUI.
Then, unbelievably, another driver attempted to pass the patrol cars that were blocking the streets. This driver was pulled over and arrested for suspicion of DUI.
A portion of George Washington Way was shut down for several hours so crews could repair the utility pole. The road re-opened at 1:30 pm.
5 Restaurants Fitting For The Former Shari's Restaurant In Richland
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner
Tri-Cities, Washington Restaurants Serving Delicious Breakfast
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner
Local Earth Home Popular Airbnb to rent in Richland
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner