DUI Drivers Close GW Way In Richland For Several Hours

George Washington Way was closed for several hours due to drunk driver.

It happened early Sunday morning, as an officer responded to a report of a drunk driver. The reckless driver was speeding on George Washington Way when they clipped a car, lost control, and crashed into a utility pole near Jadwin Avenue.

Get our free mobile app

Richland Police-Facebook Richland Police-Facebook loading...

The suspect and victim were both not injured in the crash. The officer conducted an investigation, and arrested the reckless driver for DUI.

Richland Police Department -Facebook Richland Police Department -Facebook loading...

Then, unbelievably, another driver attempted to pass the patrol cars that were blocking the streets. This driver was pulled over and arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Canva Canva loading...

A portion of George Washington Way was shut down for several hours so crews could repair the utility pole. The road re-opened at 1:30 pm.

5 Restaurants Fitting For The Former Shari's Restaurant In Richland The old Shari's location on George Washington Way in Richland has been sitting vacant for some time. They closed their doors after 40 years. What business would you like to see? We have a few ideas. Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

Tri-Cities, Washington Restaurants Serving Delicious Breakfast You know what they say, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Whether it's eggs, oatmeal, or cereal, it's always best when you can start your day with a balanced meal. Maybe a fluffy omelet, or pancakes, breakfast is most enjoyed with others. But where can you go to get a great breakfast in Tri-Cities, Washington? Let us show you! Gallery Credit: Patti Banner