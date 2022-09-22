Delegation from Earthquake-Ravaged Colima, Mexico Visits Pasco

(Pasco, WA) -- The City of Pasco & Colima Pasco Friendship & Collaboration Association are hosting two musicians from Colima, Mexico, which was hit by a devastating earthquake. The visit was supposed to include several high-ranking Mexico government officials from that region, but they were unable to travel due to the earthquake. The visit will culminate with a symphony concert at the Pasco Farmers Market on September 24th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring the Mid-Columbia Symphony and Pasco’s world-renowned tenor Jose Iniguez. The musicians from Colima will also take part in the concert.

According to the Colima-Pasco Friendship & Collaboration Association, the purpose of the visit is to foster better economic, educational, and cultural relationships with the City of Pasco and the state of Colima, Mexico.

COPA has been monitoring the situation in Colima after yesterday’s regional earthquake, and their thoughts are with all affected by the quake. COPA will be on alert to assist their friends in Colima.