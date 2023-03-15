Deadly Vehicle vs Pedestrian Crash Closes Richland Road

(Richland, WA) -- Richland Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that closed off Stevens Drive between University Drive and Batelle Blvd right before the morning rush. This happened when a vehicle hit a pedestrian around 4:20am Wednesday. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Traffic was diverted onto George Washington Way while the crash was investigated and cleaned up. The driver of the involved vehicle was not impaired and speed isn't believed to be a causing factor of the collision.The identity of the pedestrian has not been released and it's not clear what he was doing on the road. Stevens Drive was clear by about 6:30am

