Deadly Pasco Hit and Run Suspect Arrested
(Pasco, WA) -- New details into a shocking crime in Pasco as police announce an arrest made in a deadly hit and run there from last week. It was back last Tuesday that a 73-year-old woman was hit by a car and died from injuries. This went down near North 20th and West Nixon Street. The vehicle had been reported stolen before the fatal crash. Police ultimately found it the day after a short distance away from where the victim was hit. Pasco Police now say 36-year-old Julius Pulliam was the one behind the wheel. They found him this past Tuesday off South 22nd Ave right near where the car was found.
