BREAKING: One Dead After Crash in West Richland
(West Richland, WA) -- One is dead, another is injured after a crash at Bombing Range Road and Mt. Adams View Drive in West Richland. It happened Friday afternoon around 12:50 when a male on a motorcycle hit an SUV. The injured were taken to the hospital. Another victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is a breaking news story. It will updated with more information as it becomes available.
Spirits Made in AL: Think you know them all?
Buy Local!
Whether it's whiskey, vodka, moonshine or another, Alabama continues to crank out award-winning spirits, year after year. Think you know them all?