Daytona 500 Party for Chuck Hall

If you have ever attended one of the best Daytona 500 parties in the Tri-Cities, chances are Chuck Hall was your host! There have been a few different locations, but The Palm Bar & Grill in Benton City was where he spent his past few years entertaining the crowd. Between the laughter, the prizes, the commentation, and the booby prizes, Chuck is the king of entertainment!

Chuck has battled health issues over the past year and has recently been diagnosed with a rare blood cell disease, so unfortunately he will not be hosting this year's party...

However, we will be gathering for the Daytona 500 party at the Palm, but this time it will be FOR Chuck! The Palm will be open at 9:00 a.m. on February 19th to go racing! They will be serving breakfast (minors are welcome) and watching together, on one of the 16 televisions, as the green flag drops at 11:30!

There will be a silent auction, a raffle with incredible prizes, and a donation bucket. Plus, a portion of the sales from The Palm that day will also go to Chuck and his family. Janis will be your host for the day and she plans to TRY to mimic what he did so well for all those years (best she can).

This man has given so much over his lifetime, this is just a glimpse of the support he deserves, and I hope we can show him all of that love and support that day! If you have anything you would like to donate for the raffle or silent auction, please feel free to reach out to Janis (send her a message by clicking her name), and she would be happy to meet up with you!

Let's go racin' boys... for Chuck Hall!