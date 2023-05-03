Crime Couple, Strong-Arm Robber Highlight Richland Most Wanted

Richland PD's Wanted Wednesday features a couple of interesting suspects.

Couple wanted for wallet and purse theft

 RPD says the man and woman are being sought in connection with a series of stealthy robberies. Officials say they work as a team, targeting women in grocery stores. The woman distracts the victim, while the male reaches into their purse (if it's within reach) and steals their wallet or money. RPD says if you know anything about them call (509)-628-0333. Case numbers are 23-016401 and 23-016420.

  Female wanted for alleged strong-armed robbery

The blonde woman in the picture is wanted by RPD for an alleged strong-armed robbery investigation. Few other details were given but the nature of the crime is alarming. A strong-armed robbery involves physical force but no weapon such as a gun or knife. In most strong-armed robberies, the suspect punches, kicks, shoves, or otherwise assaults the victim.

Anyone with information on this woman, call (509)-628-0333. Case reference 23-017275.  In both instances, all tips can be confidential.

