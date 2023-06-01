It’s That Time of Year When Armed Robberies Rise in Yakima

It's that time of year again. The time when Yakima Police say they expect to see robberies at area convenience stores and other businesses. Traditionally the robberies increase in the summer months and before major holidays. In fact Yakima Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Cruisin' Coffee business at 32nd and West Nob Hill that happened early Thursday morning. No injuries were reported.

A YAKIMA EMPLOYEE WAS KILLED IN A 2017 ROBBERY

Before the COVID-19 pandemic Yakima Police increased patrols around convenience stores after a string of robberies in 2017-2019. During those years police saw more than 20 robberies each year. In fact in 2017 Yakima Police investigated the murder of 25-year-old Vikrum Jaryal a clerk at the AM/PM on East Yakima Avenue. Detectives are still searching for a suspect but no arrest has made in the case. It's a rare case when employees are murdered but many have been victims of assault.

THREE WERE KILLED AT A YAKIMA CONVENIENCE STORE EARLIER THIS YEAR

The deadliest convenience store shooting in the city happened in late January of 2023 at the Circle K store at 18th Street and East Nob Hill Blvd. Three people were killed by the gunman, 21-year-old Jarid Haddock who then took his own life hours after the attack. 54-year-old Jeffrey Howlett, 40-year-old Nikki Godfrey and 65-year-old Roy Knoeb Jr. were customers at the store. Police say the shooter walked in the store and immediately opened fire on the customers. The employee was in a back room at the time of the shooting.

MOST OF THE ROBBERIES HAPPEN WITHOUT ANYONE BEING INJURED

Police know that kind of situation is rare because they say most armed robberies happen without anyone being injured although many are shaken up after being a victim of a robbery. Authorities say no matter where you live in the state Convenience stores, supermarkets and jewelry stores are the three top businesses that suffer from robberies. It's a problem in eastern and western Washington. Five armed robberies where reported in Kent, Federal Way and Renton.

