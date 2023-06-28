Out of Control Car Crashes Into Kennewick’s Washington Trust Bank

It's not something you see every day. A car crashed into a Kennewick bank building.

Get our free mobile app

The incident occurred Tuesday around 4 pm. According to Kennewick Police, a sedan plowed into the Washington Trust Bank, at 3250 West Clearwater Avenue. Officers and the Kennewick Fire Department responded to the bank for an unknown injury collision.

Upon arrival, Kennewick Police found the occupant of the sedan out of the vehicle.

The driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene. Fortunately, the office that the vehicle drove through was not occupied at the time. No one was injured at the bank.

After investigation it was determined that the sedan was eastbound on Clearwater Avenue approaching Johnson Street. A pick-up truck was stopped, preparing to go south on Johnson. The pick-up collided with the car in the intersection. As a result, the sedan continued toward the bank. The pick-up driver was cited for failing to yield to a motor vehicle.

8 Businesses Perfect to Replace Kennewick's Former 7-Eleven Are these businesses appropriate for the former 7-Eleven on Clearwater Avenue that was once proclaimed the Slurpee King of the World? You'll have to leave us your thoughts.

10 Best Chinese Restaurants in Tri-Cities, WA We've done the research, see if you agree. Have you visited any of these restaurants? What's your favorite go-to dish? My friends love the egg rolls at Shang Hai in Kennewick. Have we left anyone out? Are these truly the BEST Chinese restaurants in our area?