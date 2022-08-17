Car Chase, Shooting Rattles Kennewick Winco Parking Lot [VIDEO]

Kennewick Police have released some video of a chase and shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon. This image is from a video released by KPD, the white car what the 'shooter,' aiming at the truck seen in the upper left.

A truck appears to chase the car, shots fired back at the truck

Around 1:30 PM KPD says there was a brief but high-speed chase in the Winco Foods parking lot in the 4600 block of West Clearwater.

According to Police and witnesses, the white pickup appeared to be pursuing the sedan. Police said a handgun was displayed from one of the back windows of the car, and several shots were fired at the truck.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, and so far no reports of any cars or buildings being hit. Officers continue to canvass nearby areas seeking possible bullets from the weapon.

KPD asking for tips in helping ID the two vehicles

Kennewick Police are asking anyone who may be able to ID the vehicles from this brief but very clean video clip to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential. No other details have been released.