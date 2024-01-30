Warning: Bogus Deputy Scam Targets Benton County Residents

If you live in Benton County, don't fall victim to this latest scam.

A Person is Posing as a Deputy from the Benton County Sheriff's Office

This week, several local business owners have gotten a call from someone named "Richard Callahan," who says he is a deputy with the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). The scammer then tells the person at the other end of the line that there is a warrant for their arrest for not showing up to court.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office Warns Residents of the Scam.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says that Deputy "Richard Callahan" does not work for the office, and the office says they will not conduct official business that way.

Don't be a Victim of this Scam in Benton County.

BCSO wants to remind people that if they need clarification about whom they're speaking to on the phone, please keep the information private.