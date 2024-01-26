Man Arrested in Benton County After Being Found Unconscious in Car

A man is in trouble with the law after Benton County Sheriff's Deputies say he was found passed out in a running car with drug paraphernalia in his lap.

Deputies Report that a car Blocking a Driveway Resulted Finding a Man Passed out in a Running Car.

This past week, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said that it got a call about a car with its lights on blocking a driveway. When deputies arrived, they found a man slumped over the steering wheel with the car in drive and running. In addition, the authorities are also reporting that they also found drug paraphernalia scattered all over the person and throughout the car.

Photo: BCSO Facebook Photo: BCSO Facebook loading...

It Took Deputies Several Tries to Wake the Man in the Running Car.

Deputies say they attempted several times to wake the passed-out man. Finally, they were successful in waking him. Deputies were able to neutralize the car safely, and they took the suspect to jail for charges in connection with DUI and drug violations.

Other Tri-Cities Area News

FIVE SENT TO THE HOSPITAL AFTER CRASH IN FRANKLIN COUNTY

Read the story at610kona.com