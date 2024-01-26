Man Arrested in Benton County After Being Found Unconscious in Car

Man Arrested in Benton County After Being Found Unconscious in Car

Zeferli

A man is in trouble with the law after Benton County Sheriff's Deputies say he was found passed out in a running car with drug paraphernalia in his lap.

Deputies Report that a car Blocking a Driveway Resulted  Finding a Man Passed out in a Running Car.

This past week, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said that it got a call about a car with its lights on blocking a driveway. When deputies arrived, they found a man slumped over the steering wheel with the car in drive and running. In addition, the authorities are also reporting that they also found drug paraphernalia scattered all over the person and throughout the car.

Photo: BCSO Facebook
loading...

It Took Deputies Several Tries to Wake the Man in the Running Car.

Deputies say they attempted several times to wake the passed-out man. Finally, they were successful in waking him. Deputies were able to neutralize the car safely, and they took the suspect to jail for charges in connection with DUI and drug violations.

Other Tri-Cities  Area News

FIVE SENT TO THE HOSPITAL AFTER CRASH IN FRANKLIN COUNTY

Read the story at610kona.com

Top 10 NBA Arenas with the Highest Local Crime Rates

Gallery Credit: David Schultz

Filed Under: Kennewick, Richland
Categories: Articles, Crime, Tri-Cities News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA