Benefit for Longtime KORD Radio Host this Saturday

Greg Delange has been a household name for many years here in the Tri-Cities (and surrounding areas). He was the morning radio disc jockey on KORD for more years than I can count. My radio was set to 102.7 and I enjoyed listening to Greg and his infectious laugh for many, many years. It wasn't until I did a benefit for one of the local DJs, that I became friends with Greg. We hit it off immediately and became very close friends. When there was an opening on the morning show, sitting next to Greg and his sidekick, Woody, Greg called me and told me to come and apply! So I did, and I got the job! My dream job really! Not only did I get to fulfill a dream but I got to work beside one of my best friends. Sadly, not long after I started, Greg decided to pursue other career options and left the station.

Greg did so much, for so many over his radio career and now it is time to give back to this wonderful man. Greg's world was rocked by a sudden and severe heart attack! The doctors told him it was a miracle he was alive and were amazed by his recovery. But sadly after cheating death and doing so well, he experienced more troubling health issues. He was soon back "under the knife" to correct more heart problems. Luckily he is still with us but has a long road to a full recovery. Due to all of his health issues, he has been unable to work. That is where we all come in! His good friend, Troy Mendenhall (along with others) has organized a "Keep it Pumpin" fundraiser to help ease Greg's financial burdens.

Greg Delange Fundraiser

A night of dinner, dancing, auctions, and games are planned for Saturday, October 15 at the Eagles Club in Pasco. All the proceeds will go to benefit Greg Delange with his recovery. Dinner is just $30, or $50 for a couple. This is a 21-and-over event so be sure to plan for a sitter that night!

Bobby Nelsen and Faith Martin will be playing The Acoustic Duo during the dinner hour, with a silent auction, and Troy Mendenhall’s (band from Seattle) with follow. If you have any questions or would like to donate an item for the auction, you can reach out to Troy or Faith through Facebook. Let's gather for Greg and show him some community love!

We wish you the absolute best Greg, and Keep it pumpin!

Greg, Janis, and Blake