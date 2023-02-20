I Tried Robbing a Bank in Tri-Cities & Failed Miserably

I love heist movies and video games that incorporate heists. The Dark Knight evokes some of the thrills of Heat, which is one of the best heist movies of all time. You can't beat the tension and the anxiety. I played a bit of Payday 2 but have really been playing a lot of Grand Theft Auto Online lately, ten years later. The payoff from successfully completing a heist is well worth the stress but you'll never live down the time you screwed up someone's big payday.

My mom gave my wife and me the chance to have a date night, free of kids. She also gave us a voucher for one of my wife's favorite places in all of Tri-Cities; The Atomic Escape Rooms. My first experience in the escape rooms was a good one. We were able to successfully solve the serial killer room. She's been on visits without me with her sisters, so it was good to be back.

This time, we opted to go with the bank heist escape room. As I said before, heists in movies and video games can be some of the best thrills in entertainment. I'm sure they are in real life, but I'm not interested in going to prison. An escape room lets me have the thrills without fighting over the bunk bed arrangements.

I won't give anything away but I will tell you this much: it's hard. No joke, the bank heist is Atomic's most difficult experience. We failed it. I felt bad until they told me that most people do. But it was fun and pretty immersive. Just be ready to re-think the way you think.