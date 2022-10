Deputies are looking for a suspect accused of taking items by force during a robbery in the Othello area Wednesday.

They're looking for Marco Antonio Martinez, who is accused of 1st Degree robbery, 2nd Degree Assault and 2nd Degree Theft.

Deputies say he's been identified as taking items belonging to someone else by force.

Anyone with information about Martinez is being asked to call the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 509-659-1122.