Kennewick Suspect Outruns Store Clerk With Armful of Merchandise

Kennewick Police are seeking to ID this man, who allegedly sped out of a store on Wednesday.

Suspect outruns store clerk

Thursday afternoon, Kennewick Police responded to a call at an unnamed convenience store for a report of a robbery.

No word if the suspect displayed any threats, but they grabbed an armful of merchandise and headed for the door.

The store clerk attempted to detain them and chased them out of the store, but the suspect escaped with the items.

Anyone who may recognize this person or has any information, you're urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.