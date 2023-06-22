Kennewick Suspect Outruns Store Clerk With Armful of Merchandise

Kennewick Suspect Outruns Store Clerk With Armful of Merchandise

KPD suspect (KPD)

 

KPD suspect (KPD)
loading...

Kennewick Police are seeking to ID this man, who allegedly sped out of a store on Wednesday.

Suspect outruns store clerk

Thursday afternoon, Kennewick Police responded to a call at an unnamed convenience store for a report of a robbery.

KPD
loading...

 

No word if the suspect displayed any threats, but they grabbed an armful of merchandise and headed for the door.

The store clerk attempted to detain them and chased them out of the store, but the suspect escaped with the items.

Anyone who may recognize this person or has any information, you're urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.

 

READ MORE: Here are 50 ways you can improve your work from home lifestyle

 

Filed Under: burglary, Kennewick, robbery
Categories: Business, Crime, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA