An Abandoned Hotel in Kennewick Still had a Few Guests

According to police, the old hotel in Kennewick still had a few people inside.



On Wednesday morning, a patrol officer with the Kennewick Police Department said they saw two people inside the abandoned hotel near 4th Avenue and Green Street. After the pair had allegedly entered the old hotel, officers surrounded the building.

KPD Cars outside the old hotel (Photo:KPD) KPD Cars outside the old hotel (Photo:KPD) loading...

A K-9 was brought in to search for the people inside.

Police then used K-9 Officer Ivan to help find the people inside. Law enforcement says that after searching through the abandoned hotel, the K-9 found five people in the hotel. Officers took four people to the Benton County Jail for Burglary in the second degree. The Kennewick Fire Department took the fifth person to a nearby hospital for a medical issue.

KPD Badge (Photo: KPD) KPD Badge (Photo: KPD) loading...