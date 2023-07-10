4-Year-Old Girl Dead After Choking on Food at Kennewick Costco

Kennewick Costco (google street view) Kennewick Costco (google street view) loading...

Kennewick emergency responders rushed to the Costco Store Sunday afternoon after a report of a child choking on food.

Girl dies after choking incident

Shortly after 3:30 PM, emergency responders arrived at the store on Gage Boulevard for a report of a 4-year-old girl who was choking on food. Exactly what she was eating was not confirmed by sources.

EMS workers were able to remove the food, but the girl could not be revived. The store closed for a period of time, then re-opened.

The investigation continues, no other information is available yet.