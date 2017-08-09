10 arrested in connection with Adams County illegal marijuana grows

Adams County Sheriff's department and several other law enforcement agencies have arrested 10 people in connection with illegal marijuana grows.

Deputies say they served out a search warrant Wednesday morning on five illegal marijuana grows in the small town of Cunningham in east Adams County. They did not yet give a specific address.

They say from those, they arrested 10 people and found several plants and storage of the produced product on the property. A UAV Drone was deployed and and two subjects located by the drone in a field and taken into custody.

They released very few other details, but we will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest.

Grant County Sheriff's Office and Tactical Response, Benton County S.W.A.T. ICE, DEA were all involved.