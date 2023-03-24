Yakima’s Night Sky Lit Up with Rare, Aurora-Like Phenomenon [PHOTOS]

Well, here's mother nature, again, thinking Washington is more north than it is and I'm all for it. Not too long ago we could see the northern lights in our backyard and this time around keen observers witnessed something that's rare in any part of the world. let alone here in Yakima. Fortunately, we had some avid space photographers to capture a glimpse of what's known as STEVE.

It takes a Steve to know a STEVE. Ironically, or coincidentally, photographed by Steve Potter, he shared these photos with me to post on our websites to share with you if you missed out.

What makes these unique and rare in our area because it's a relatively newly discovered phenomena. STEVE stands for Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement. Space.com has more information on it. Truly amazing.

From space.com:

In the Northern Hemisphere, the phenomenon is visible from areas farther south than a typical aurora, and it looks like a ribbon of pink or mauve light. Sometimes, STEVE even has a "picket fence" appearance, with green columns of light passing through the ribbon. Auroras, by contrast, usually are shimmering green ribbons.

Amazing that we didn't need to travel to Canada to see this for ourselves. I'm sure it was far more vivid in Canada, however there was quite the light show right here in Yakima. Enough for a few to notice.

Steve Potter Steve Potter loading...

Steve Potter Steve Potter loading...

Eli Potter Eli Potter loading...

Steve Potter Steve Potter loading...

Steve Potter Steve Potter loading...

Steve Potter Steve Potter loading...

Steve Potter Steve Potter loading...

Steve Potter Steve Potter loading...

Steve Potter Steve Potter loading...

Steve Potter Steve Potter loading...

Steve Potter Steve Potter loading...

You'll find more information about STEVE on NASA's website.

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight , and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings.

Celebs Share Their Personal Paranormal Stories

Lizzie Borden's Maplecroft Is Back on the Market in Fall River, Massachusetts