USDA Announces Wildfire Prevention Investments

Earlier this week, the Department of Agriculture announced the first investment of a $1 billion effort to mitigate wildfire risks as the nation faces an ongoing wildfire crisis. USDA announced a $197 million investment for 100 projects that benefit 22 states as part of the Community Wildfire Defense Grant program. The Forest Service worked with states and tribes through an interagency workgroup to develop the Community Wildfire Defense Grant program, originally announced in June. Grant proposals underwent a competitive selection process, including review panels of state forestry agencies and tribal representatives.

Projects receiving funding here in the Pacific Northwest include:

In Washington:

Clallam County CWPP Update

$125,000 to create a new CWPP that will involve community stakeholder outreach, education, and input; climate change analysis to better predict wildfire risk; extensive hazard risk assessment to identify WUI areas and neighborhoods with vulnerable populations that may face wildfire risk.

Kittitas County Conservation District, Kittitas County Resilient Landscapes

$10,000,000 to a fuels mitigation project that will reduce wildfire risk in Kittitas County while creating more resilient communities and forests in the project area. 92% of requested funds are for on-the-ground fuels work. Projects are driven by the planning efforts of the Washington Department of Natural Resources, the Kittitas Community Wildfire Protection Plan, and the planning efforts of the County Fire Chiefs, the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Cle Elum Ranger District, the SE Region of Washington Department of Natural Resources, and the Kittitas Fire Adapted Communities Coalition.

Mt. Adams Resource Stewards, West Klickitat County Wildfire Defense Project

$5,518,518 to construct of approximately 35 miles (1744 acres) of strategic fuel breaks around 7 high-risk rural communities, paired with a robust outreach and assistance program that will directly serve community members over 5 years.

Spokane County Fire District #4 CWPP Implementation

$1,417,500 carry out the mitigation measures present in the Spokane County Wildfire Preparedness Plan conducted in January 2014. Spokane County Fire District #4 intends to establish two new Firewise communities during the grant timeline, to complete hazardous fuel reduction and mitigation programs. The total number of acres planned to be treated over the course of five years is 500 acres along with other measures listed in the Spokane County CWPP over the next five years.

Washington State Department of Natural Resources, White Salmon Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project

$436,500 to conduct Hazardous Fuels Reduction that will help to mitigate wildfire risk by creating an approximate 100-200foot wide, 100-acre fuel break around the entire community and allowing for some community hazardous fuels reduction in areas mentioned in the 2018 Klickitat County Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

Flowery Trail Community Association, Hazardous Fuel Mitigation

$65,126 creating a 200ft wide shaded fuel break which would completely surround the 150 acres of the development. This area would have yearly maintenance and the rest of the acreage would receive a planting of Western Larch and Ponderosa Pine seedlings, returning wildland fire friendly trees to the area. By taking these actions, which include fuel mitigation, increasing the shaded fuel breaks, requiring home hardiness, and compliance with proper landscaping following the Firewise USA guidelines, the community would be well prepared to survive a wildland fire.

Lincoln County Conservation District, Lincoln County CWPP Update

$66,446 the update will build upon the previous Community Wildfire Protection Plan to identify high-risk areas and recommend specific projects that may help prevent wildland fires from occurring altogether or, at least, lessen their impact on residents and property in Lincoln County, WA.

Pacific County Emergency Management, Pacific County CWPP Development

$103,000 to create a Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) developed in collaboration of Federal, State, and local partners and stakeholders in the "Urban Wildland - Interface" of Pacific County. The plan will clearly identify our mission to protect life, property, critical infrastructure, and the environment in the "Urban Wildland interface". This plan will focus on reducing wildfire risks in the landscape of the specific urban interface areas, incorporate the Firewise USA program, and implement large scale fire fuel reduction efforts.

Spokane Fire Department, City of Spokane Hazardous Fuels Reduction

$1,503,000 for fuels reduction treatments on City-owned properties. The second priority will be any adjacent private ownership and or municipal-owned properties. Activities will result in 1,000 acres being thinned, pruned, and disposed of.

Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, Hazardous Fuels Reduction

$2,700,875 to implement the proactive construction of strategic fuel breaks and wildfire risk mitigation work in Tract D, the southwestern corner of the Yakama Reservation. This project proposes to treat approximately 993 acres of hazardous fuels over a five-year period (2023-2028), utilizing a combination of hand crews, heavy equipment such as masticators, and/or prescribed fire utilizing capacity provided by Tribal Forestry.

Community Firewise Sky Meadows Ranch Hazardous Fuels

$750,000 create fire break lines within the community in order to attempt to minimize damage in the event of a large-scale fire, to remove fuels that will feed a fire, remove trees that encroach into easement roads, and to educate the community on fire wising programs and techniques treating 250 acres over a four-year period.

Spokane City Fire Department - Request 1

$1,503,000 fund Cost Share Fuels reduction treatments of high-priority City properties. These properties are scattered throughout the City of Spokane in 5 to 500-acre parcels. Fuel types within the area consist of overstocked conifer forests of Ponderosa Pines, Douglas fir, and brush depending on slope, shade, and viable water sources. The end result will be the treatment of a minimum acreage of 1,000 acres, divided by five years. Approximately 200 acres will be treated per year.

Washington Department of Natural Resources, DNR SE - Request 1

$420,000 to mitigate wildfire risk for the City of Cle Elum by reducing fuel loadings and canopy bulk densities across 180 acres on private lands throughout the western edge of the City of Cle Elum, WA.