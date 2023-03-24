Newhouse: Co-Chair A Great Opportunity For Washington Wine

Last month, central Washington Republican Dan Newhouse was once again named Co-Chair of the Congressional Wine Caucus alongside California’s Mike Thompson. Newhouse said this 2nd run as Co-Chair is great news for the Washington wine industry.

“Whether it has to do with you know the research from our research universities, whether the issues of smoke taint that we've seen over the last several years from catastrophic wildfires. Or marketing, or taxes, or labor, all of the different things that allow this part of the agricultural industry to be successful it's all good and tender to raise the awareness and hear from people across the country it's just a great opportunity."

Two years ago, Newhouse became the first non-California representative to chair the Caucus.

"We at WineAmerica are deeply grateful to Representatives Dan Newhouse and Mike Thompson for their leadership as Co-chairs of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus,” said Jim Trezise, President of WineAmerica. “Our 2022 National Economic Impact Study showed that the wine industry boosted the American economy by $276 billion, up by 25% from 2017. Since wine is produced and consumed in all 50 states, it is vital that we have legislators who are both informed and involved. The Congressional Wine Caucus serves that purpose.”

“The Washington Wine Institute is very proud to have Congressman Dan Newhouse as Co-Chair of the Congressional Wine Caucus,” said Josh McDonald, Executive Director of Washington Wine Institute. “As a wine grower himself, he understands the industry and what is needed to ensure that Washington wineries has sustainable growth in the future. We look forward to working with him to promote and support the wine industry in Washington state and across the nation.”

“The Washington Winegrowers are particularly thrilled with Congressman Newhouse’s position as co-chair of the Congressional Wine Caucus,” said Vicki Scharlau, Executive Director of the Washington Winegrowers Association. “He more than most others understands the challenges and unique opportunities afforded grape growers—being one himself. We look forward to his leadership promoting and protecting the US wine industry all the while having his feet firmly planted in the vineyards of Washington state.”

