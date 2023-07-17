Panelists Wanted for Wine Research

RICHLAND, WA – A researcher with the Washington State University Viticulture and Enology program on the WSU Tri-Cities campus is looking for volunteers to participate in a Chardonnay sensory panel. Panelists will be trained to identify specific aromas and tastes in wines and are asked to score the wines based on the results.

The sensory panel is scheduled to start at the end of July, the panel will take place over the course of six weeks, with three weekly group sessions followed by three weeks of individual sessions. The group sessions will last between 60 and 90 minutes, and the individual sessions will be scheduled three times per week and take no more than 30 minutes each. Snacks will be provided after each session. All sessions will be held at the Ste. Michelle Wine Estates WSU Wine Science Center in Richland. The timing of the sessions will be up to volunteer discretion.

Any person over the age of 21 is allowed to participate. For more information, contact Juliana Pazos at juliana.pazos@wsu.edu .

For those in the wine business, more research and technology advancements will be discussed at the Smart Vineyard Field Day, July 21st. The two main topics are irrigation scheduling and heat stress management for wine grapes by using apps, sensors, and other computer controlled methods to help mitigate risks in these categories. This field day will be happening at the WSU Roza Farm in Prosser.

Those interested in the field day need to register and a $10 fee is also required to attend the field day. Register at SmartVineyardFieldDay.eventbrite.com.

Source: Washington State University Tri-Cities