Taste Washington Events Announced

Ticket for the full slate of Taste Washington events go on sale Wednesday, January 11th at 12:00 p.m. PST. Presented alongside Taste Washington’s iconic Seminar Series and Grand Tasting, which went on sale last month, is a robust line up of new and refreshed Signature Events taking place at venues throughout the greater Seattle area. Taste Washington kicks off this year with Field to Table at Lumen Field February 3rd through the 18th.

March is Washington state Wine Month. Here is the complete list of all activities in February and March:

Field to Table: February 3rd-18th

Location: Lumen Field

Time: 5:15 p.m. & 8:30 p.m. Reservations will be available

Kicking off the countdown to Taste Washington is the first-ever dining series on a professional sports field. Perfect for sports fanatics and foodies alike, guests enjoy a four-course meal on the home turf of the Seahawks and Sounders at Lumen Field. A new chef and menu are featured each evening, and paired alongside a curated Washington wine list. Did we mention that guests have the opportunity to kick a field goal?

Dinner Series: March 6th-8th

Location: Various locations in the greater Seattle area

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Local chefs passionate about using the best ingredients in the Pacific Northwest are called to the table. Each dinner unites two chefs to create an unforgettable menu alongside Washington winemakers to pair wines from their portfolios. Dinner Series serves up some serious menus in a new location each night! One of the three dinners will be held at a secret location on Vashon Island where Chef Matt Lewis of Where Ya At Matt and Chef Dre Neeley of Gravy on Vashon will wow guests with a flavor packed menu. Or guests can head to Greenlake to enjoy the incredible cuisine of Chef David Nichols at EightRow who will be cooking alongside.

Pacific Standard: Thursday, March 9th

Location: Seattle Waterfront

Time: 7:00 p.m.

A spotlight on Washington’s abundance of Pacific Northwest seafood. Offering a salmon bake, our state’s best oysters, seafood boils, chowder, sushi, and so much more! Imbibe with a lineup of Washington’s most interesting whites, roses, and sparkling wines.

The New Vintage: Friday, March 10th

Location: Downtown Seattle

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Returning and stealing the show, The New Vintage is set with modern cuisine, cocktails, spirits and (of course) wine! It’s the excuse you are looking for to dress a little fancier and take a spin around the dance floor.

The Seminars: Saturday & Sunday, March 11th-12th

Location: Four Seasons Hotel – Downtown Seattle

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Join the conversation with top winemakers, growers, Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers, and national wine personalities through panel discussion, blind tastings, and thoughtful tasting lineups.

The Grand Tasting: Saturday & Sunday, March 11th-12th

Location: Lumen Field Event Center

Time: 1:00 p.m. (VIP Access) & 2:00 p.m. (GA Access)

Taste Washington’s signature event, where over 250 Washington wineries will gather to pour alongside some of the state’s best restaurants.

Sunday Brunch: Sunday, March 12th

Location: Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi and The Lakehouse

Time: Multiple reservation times will be available starting at 10:30 a.m.

Two acclaimed Bellevue restaurants will offer specially crafted brunch menus. Chef Brandon Muehl from Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi and Chef Jason Wilson from The Lakehouse map out this multi-stop experience (and the views aren’t too bad either!).

No Frills!: Monday, March 13th

Location: WithinSodo

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Closing out Taste Washington is No Frills! Experience what the meal of your favorite chef looks like after a long day in the restaurant. Get the inside look (and taste) at Taste Washington’s chef partners’ most go-to after-work dishes, and the wines they can’t live without.

The Washington state Wine Commission says the 2023 Taste Washington culinary lineup is packed with some serious talent including Chef Aaron Verzosa of Archipelago, Chef Mel Miranda of Musang, Chef Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi, Chef Stuart Lane of Spinasse and many more!

Tickets will be available exclusively at the Taste Washington Website.

