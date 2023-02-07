Newest Washington State Vanity Plate Features the Tri-Cities

In the 2022 Legislative Session, the State House and Senate passed HB 1530 which authorize the creation of another special license plate for Washingtonians to purchase. Gov. Jay Inslee signed the bill into law in march of 2022.

The new plate celebrates the wine industry in Washington State and is now available for purchase through the Department of Licensing (DOL). 25th District Rep. Kelly Chambers R-Puyallup was the main sponsor along with 45th District Rep. Larry Springer D-Kirkland as the co-sponsors of the bipartisan bill which passed overwhelmingly through both chambers.

Photo WA State House Republicans Rep. Kelly Chambers at the Washington State Capitol, Feb. 2, 2023.

How Big is the Wine Industry in Washington State?

Here are a few interesting facts about wine in Washington State:

There are 1,050 licensed wineries around the state, We are second in the nation in wine production. Over 60,000 acres of land is used for wine grape production. Washington State boasts over 400 wine grape growers. There are more than 80 varieties of wine produced in Washington State. The Economic impact the wine industry has is over $8 billion annually.

The plate is now available for purchase for $40 and a s renewal fee of $30. All proceeds from the sale of new plates and the renewal fee will go to State of Washington tourism. Nearly 4,000 Washingtonians signed a petition in support of creating the plate that has a very familiar background.

If you look closely at the plate you may recognize Horse Heaven Hills and the Columbia River as the landscape. The plate shows the breathtaking beauty Tri-Citians know all too well and helps an industry vital to the Tri-Cities, and the State's, economy.