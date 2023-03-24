Snake River Dams Still in the Crosshairs

President Joe Biden has made it clear this week that he is committed to tearing down four hydropower dams on the Snake River in Washington.

Biden made the remarks during an event on Tuesday, saying that he would work with tribes, Sens. Patty Murray, Maria Cantwell, and Rep. Mike Simpson, to "bring healthy and abundant salmon runs back" to the Columbia River system

These remarks were the first time the President has publicly sided himself with advocates for breaching the Four Lower Snake River Dams. This is a move that would goes against scientific assessments from the federal government itself.

The Snake River dams provide clean, renewable, safe, and affordable energy for homes and businesses not only in Central Washington, but well beyond. Studies have shown that breaching the dams would have a dramatic impact on energy production, climate goals, as well as transportation in Washington.

4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse released a statement, saying in part, “The Four Lower Snake River Dams are integral to flood control, navigation, irrigation, agriculture, and recreation in Central Washington and throughout the Pacific Northwest...”

He adds, “Yet President Biden, Governor Inslee, Senator Murray, and Representative Simpson have been misleading the American people with unscientific information in order to breach these dams, putting our communities at risk...the Northwest Energy Security Act will ensure our dams can continue to provide the carbon-free baseload energy our communities rely on while continuing to support fish recovery efforts.”

The Snake River is the principal tributary to the Columbia River, draining approximately 107,000 square miles in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Wyoming, Utah and Nevada. The four lower Snake River dams being considered for removal are were built in the 1960s and early 1970s, and include Ice Harbor, Lower Monumental, Little Goose, and Lower Granite.

The Army Corps of Engineers and NOAA Fisheries conducted the most comprehensive scientific assessment of the dams ever just a few years ago. That assessment concluded that the dams and that salmon can recover with the dams.

Beyond that, according to federal data, replacing the hydropower with efficient natural gas generation, a fuels source which Washington Governor Jay Inslee is openly opposed to, would increase carbon emissions by up to 2.6 million metric tons per year, the equivalent of 421,000 passenger cars. That would be the antithesis of what activists claim would happen.

Add to that the fact that over 60% of Washington wheat exports utilize the Columbia-Snake River System, and more than half of all wheat exported from the U.S. moves through the lower Columbia-Snake River ports in Washington and Oregon.

It is believed that removing those dams would greatly inhibit a crucial part of the U.S. economy, and an irreplaceable part of the global supply chain.