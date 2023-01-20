Police Searching For Shooting Suspects in Yakima and Prosser

A shooting in Prosser has left a 32-year-old man in critical condition. Prosser Police say the shooting was the result of an argument at about 4:45 pm in Prosser Wednesday. The victim from Grandview was taken to a Richland hospital in critical condition. The suspect has been identified by police 24-year-old Emmanuel Munoz of Prosser. Police are searching for him today.

Police say the shooter and victim knew each other

Police say it wasn't a random shooting. They say the victim and the shooter knew each other and had a prior argument before the shooting.

The victim is being treated at a Richland hospital.

Police are searching for the suspect and the suspect vehicle described as a blue 2017 Subaru WRX, with Washington license plate BHJ8915.

If you know anything that could help authorities call the Prosser Police Department at 509-786-1500.

Yakima Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting on Sunday

Yakima Police continue to investigate a shooting reported Sunday in the 800 block of North 6th Avenue.

Officers were called to the area at about 4:00 pm where they found a juvenile who had been shot. The the teen was taken to Yakima Memorial Hospital in stable condition for treatment for non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Police say they believe the shooting was the result of a fight. No arrests have been made and no other details have been released. The shooting remains under investigation. Police say they hope to make an arrest soon.

MORE TO READ

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep

Goosebumps and other bodily reactions, explained

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)