No ID Yet of Body Found in Yakima Pond Saturday

Yakima Police haven't yet identified a body found Saturday at Sarg Hubbard Park's Reflection Pond just before a kids fishing event was set to start.

EVERYONE HAD TO EVACUATE THE AREA ON SATURDAY

About 100 people, including parents, children and volunteers had to evacuate the area after one of the volunteers discovered the body and pulled it ashore while helping a child fish in the pond. The body hasn't yet been identified.

COULD THE BODY BE THAT OF A MISSING PERSON?

The incident was reported at about 10:20 am Saturday morning. Police say they believe the body may be that of a missing person but no other information has yet been released.

