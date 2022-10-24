Yakima Police ID One of Two People Killed in Recent Homicides

Detectives with the Yakima Police Department Homicide unit are busy today looking for clues in two fatal shootings last week. Authorities haven't yet identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street. The woman died from multiple gunshot wounds. As that investigation was underway on Friday Detectives were called to another homicide reported on East Chestnut Avenue. Police responded after getting reports of a man being assaulted in the area but when police arrived they found the man dead from gunshot wounds. That man has been identified as 34-year-old Adalberto Cervantes-Sanchez.

Police are looking for suspects in both shootings

Police continue to search for information and clues that could lead them to arrests in both cases because so far no arrests have been made.

A homicide reported on January 11 at the Yakima Inn remains unsolved. 38-year-old Clayton Peter Brown Jr. died after being shot in a room at the hotel. He lived at the hotel at the time of his death. No arrest has been made in that killing.

Authorities know someone knows something about the homicides.

If you know anything that could help authorities contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Or call in your tips to Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

********************

Previously reported

