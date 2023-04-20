Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Topic of a Forum in Yakima

A special forum focusing on missing and murdered indigenous women is planned in Yakima later this month. Eastern Washington University's Eastern Edge Community plans a forum in Yakima April 28 at the Yakima Convention Center from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm.

THE EVENT INCLUDES A PANEL DISCUSSION OF EXPERTS

School officials say the event called Indigenous & Endangered: The Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women & Persons Crisis will feature a panel discussion with local and regional authorities and experts. They say the discussion will explore a variety of topics including exploring the "intersection of tribal sovereignty with government and community partners, and their challenges when collaborating to address one of the biggest issues of our time: missing and murdered indigenous women and persons."

KEEPING FAMILIES SAFE IS THE AIM OF EVERYONE INVOLVED

Keeping families safe is a common goal and officials from the school, tribal leaders, law enforcement and community partners will reveal the innovative ways they're trying to do that in the state.

LOTS OF EXPERTS ON THE DISCUSSION PANEL

•Co-moderators: Robyn Pebeahsy and Lucy Smartlowit, Peacekeeper Society & War Cry Podcast

•Annie Forsman-Adams, Washington State MMIWP Task Force

•Margo Hill ’08, EWUAssociate Professor of Urban and Regional Planning

•DawnPullin, Washington State Patrol

•Cheri Kilty, YWCA Yakima•Cissy Strong Reyes, Family Member

•Lila Whitefoot, Family Member