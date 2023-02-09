Prosecutor Reviewing Two Shootings Arrests Still Possible

No decisions yet from the Yakima County Prosecutors Office in two shootings last Sunday that left two people dead and no arrests made. Joe Brusic says he's awaiting completed investigative reports from Yakima Police Department Detectives. Even though no arrests were made in either shooting arrests could happen in the future depending upon the decision from Brusic.

BOTH FATAL SHOOTINGS WERE REPORTED ON SUNDAY JANUARY 5

In the first shooting 29-year-old Agustin Tello of Yakima died.

Tello was shot dead by one of two men at a home on East Beech Street early Sunday morning. The two men at the home told police Tello knocked on their door carrying a gun. A fight started between the three men and one of the men grabbed a firearm and shot Tello who died in the back yard of the home. After an interview and consultation with the prosecutor no arrests were made. That shooting was reported at about 2:00 am Sunday morning.

THE SECOND SHOOTING IS ALSO UNDER INVESTIGATION

Hours later another shooting was reported at the Randall dog park. 22-year-old Daniel Ortega was at the park reportedly "acting erratically and harassing a 28-year-old man and his son."

The man asked Ortega to stop. A press release says "after attempts to verbally de-escalate the incident failed, the child’s father, a 28-year-old Yakima man, discharged his legally owned firearm in defense of himself and his child." Ortega died after the shooting.

Just like the previous shooting police talked with the 28-year-old shooter who was not arrested.

THE YAKIMA COUNTY PROSECUTOR WILL MAKE THE FINAL DETERMINATION

But could there be arrests in the future? Could either shooter be charged in the future? It's possible.

Brusic says he'll make a decision on both cases once the investigations are complete.

