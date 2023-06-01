Yakima Needs Officers But Three Are on Leave After Fatal Shooting
At a time when the Yakima Police Department is short on officers three Officers with the Yakima Police Department remain on administrative leave following a shooting in early May. 39-year-old Sergio Orduna-Mata was shot dead by officers on May 3 after police say he threatened Officers with a gun.
THE SHOOTING HAPPENED MAY 3 BUT THE OFFICERS ARE STILL OUT
Yakima Police Officers were called to the 100 block of Union Street at about 7:11 am May 3 after a 911 caller told authorities his 39-year-old brother was having mental problems and had armed himself with a shotgun. The brother also told officers Orduna-Mata was in the front yard of the home and that the family had locked themselves inside the home to protect themselves.
OFFICERS ARRIVED AND WERE THREATENED BY A GUN
When the Officers arrived they ordered Orduna-Mata to drop the gun but he instead threatened the officers who then shot Orduna-Mata who died at the scene. Police say had threatened the officers with a short barreled shotgun at the time of the incident the reason why they opened fire to stop the threat.
NO DECISION YET FROM THE YAKIMA COUNTY PROSECUTOR
The shooting is now under investigation by the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit made up of Officers from throughout the region. They'll investigate the shooting and pass reports to the Yakima County Prosecutor who will make a final determination if the shooting was justified. Brusic has no schedule to make a decision but he knows it's crucial to make the decision soon.