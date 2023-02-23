Yakima Prosecutor To Make Charging Decisions in Three Killings

Could charges soon be filed against a man who shot and killed another man February 5 at the Randall dog park in Yakima? Or Could charges be filed against two men who struggled with another man at a Beech Street home before the man was shot and killed on the same day? It's possible. But no decisions yet from the Yakima County Prosecutors Office in the two shootings.

BRUSIC COULD FILE CHARGES IN ALL THREE CASES

Prosecutor Joe Brusic has a busy slate of decisions to make. He's also reviewing a fatal shooting in Toppenish reported February 14 in which a woman killed another woman during a fight. The woman who fired the fatal shot claims she fired in self-defense.

Brusic is now reviewing police reports in all three shootings. In each shooting the shooter claimed they fired in self-defense. No arrests or charges have been filed in any of the cases.

THE FIRST CASE TO BE DECIDED COULD BE THE RANDALL DOG PARK CASE

Brusic says he's meeting with Yakima Police next week to review the Randall dog park shooting and speak with investigators. 22-year-old Daniel Ortega was killed at the park after police say he was "acting erratically and harassing a 28-year-old man and his son." Police say the man asked Ortega to leave them alone but when he wouldn't the man fired his gun saying he was protecting himself and his young son.

TWO SHOOTINGS WERE REPORTED ON THE SAME DAY

The other shooting on February 5 happened at a Beech Street home in Yakima. 29-year-old Agustin Tello of Yakima died after police say Tello knocked on their door carrying a gun. A fight started between the three men and one of the men grabbed a firearm and shot Tello who died in the back yard of the home.

THERE'S NO TIMELINE ON WHEN THE DECISIONS WILL BE MADE

So far no arrests and no charges have been filed in any of the three cases but charges are possible depending on the decisions made by Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic. Brusic won't say when he'll make the final decisions.

