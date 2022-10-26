Authorities Identify Two Yakima Homicide Victims

Two murders remain unsolved after being reported last Friday and Saturday in Yakima. But authorities are now identified both victims. The Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice has identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street as 31-year-old Angela Aguilar. Aguilar died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The other homicide was reported last Saturday morning in Yakima

As that investigation was underway on Friday Detectives were called to another homicide reported on East Chestnut Avenue. Police responded after getting reports of a man being assaulted in the area but when police arrived they found the man dead from gunshot wounds. That man has been identified as 34-year-old Adalberto Cervantes-Sanchez. Police continue to search for information and clues that could lead them to arrests in both cases because so far no arrests have been made.

Both homicides remain unsolved including another shooting at the same hotel

A homicide reported on January 11 at the Yakima Inn also remains unsolved. 38-year-old Clayton Peter Brown Jr. died after being shot in a room at the hotel. He lived at the hotel at the time of his death. No arrest has been made in that killing.

Authorities know someone knows something about the homicides.

If you know anything that could help authorities contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Or call in your tips to Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

