Linked Shootings at Kennewick Apartment Complex Leads to Two Arrests

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police say there's been a break in the case of a rash of shooting incidents either at or near an apartment complex off 1100 West 10th Ave. It was the last one, a shooting that happened back on August 19th, the 4th in a series of gang-related and linked shootings, which led to a search warrant for two apartments off 1114 West 10th Ave.

Get our free mobile app

Kennewick Police served the warrant with help from Tri-City Regional SWAT. Several firearms were seized and 19-year-old Joshua Garcia-Topete was arrested and booked for the alleged crime of Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. A 15-year-old juvenile male was arrested and booked for the alleged crime of Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Police the investigation is still active and they expect more arrests to follow.