Arrest Made in Brandy Ebanez Murder Case

(Portland, OR) -- The Kennewick Police Department has officially named a suspect in the case of a woman, who's dead body was found floating in the Columbia River near the south end of the Cable Bridge back on September 29th. 34-year-old Richard Jacobsen, has been in custody in the Multnomah County Jail. The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office has now issued an arrest warrant for Jacobsen for the alleged crime of Murder 2nd Degree. Richard has yet to be extradited from the State of Oregon, but this will occur in the near future.